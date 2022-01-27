Steelheads Rout Mavericks to Open Weekend Series, 9-4

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (21-16-1) came out firing on all cylinders with a season-high nine goals during a 9-4 rout of the Kansas City Mavericks (18-19-1) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads' scoring started early and swiftly with two tallies separated by just 40 seconds starting with forward Mason Mitchell (3:04 1st) on an open net followed by a wrap-around by Shawn McBride (3:44 1st) to stretch to an early 2-0 lead. The two sides see-sawed the next five goals with Kansas City power play tallies separating second period strikes by forward A.J. White (PP, 4:22 2nd) on a rebound put back as well as an unassisted tally from Mitchell (11:55 2nd) and a one-time blast from forward Colton Kehler (16:22 2nd) to spread the lead to 5-3. That tally started a five-unanswered run that was continued by forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (17:49 2nd) on a breakaway, the second for Kehler (PP, 2:48 3rd), another goal for Aksiantsiuk (11:08 3rd), and the first professional goal for Willie Knierim (16:43 3rd). Despite a late Mavericks goal, the Steelheads strolled to the 9-4 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (two goals, two assists)

2. IDH - Colton Kehler (two goals, assist)

3. IDH - Mason Mitchell (two goals, fight)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelheads Offense - season-best nine goals

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk recorded his third multi-goal game in six contests, matching a team-high four points on the night. He had four multi-point games in that six-game stretch and leads the team with 16 goals.

- Mason Mitchell: In his first game in Boise, Mitchell earned a multi-goal game and his first goals with the Steelheads. He has points in three of four games (2-3-5) since joining the team last Friday.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler posted his first multi-goal game of the season and second with multiple points, joining his two assists on Opening Night. With his three-point game, he now owns 18 points (8-10-18) on the season.

- Colton Point: With a 28-save performance in 45:58 minutes, Point now has wins in four of his last five contests and held opponents to three goals or less in all four wins.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads posted their best offensive night of the season with nine goals to open the weekend. The Steelheads tied or eclipsed two different scoring marks for the season in the same game: the nine total goals passes the previous high of seven tallies, and four goals in the second period matches a season-high for most in a single period, both of which coming since Opening Night on October 22 against Utah (7-3 W). Additionally, the nine goals scored is the most since the Steelheads also scored nine against Rapid City on Dec. 28, 2018 in a 9-1 road win, and it's the most home goals since a nine-goal night on Jan. 27, 2006 against the Las Vegas Wranglers (9-5 W). The Steelheads have scored eight goals or more at home now 12 times in the ECHL era with the most recent on Oct. 21, 2016 against Utah (8-4 W). The most goals scored in a game in the ECHL era came at home on Feb. 18, 2005 against the Victoria Salmon Kings in a 12-3 victory.

ATTENDANCE: 4,638

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Mavericks meet for game two of the weekend on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 208-331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

