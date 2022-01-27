First Responder Jersey Auction Proceeds Donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association

ESTERO, Fla. - Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades hosted First Responder Weekend in conjunction with the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The specialty jerseys were auctioned off on the DASH auction app, raising a grand total of $22,800.

"This year's First Responders night with the Florida Everblades was great," said Eric Chudzik, 11th District Vice President of Florida Professional Firefighters. "It was so cool for us to be able to honor our First Responders here in SWFL. The MDA received prominent exposure and the specialty jerseys were a huge hit."

MDA's mission is to help families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases that take away physical strength and mobility. MDA does this by finding research breakthroughs across diseases, caring for kids and adults from day one and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

"We are grateful to the fans who continue to support the Everblades and the causes that are so important to us like the MDA," stated Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "MDA is an incredible organization, and we are thankful for the help from the Cape Coral Professional Firefighters who work tirelessly on this event and for our community. We are very proud of how the First Responders Night has grown over the years with everyone's help"

The Everblades sold a total of 35 First Responder jerseys during the five day auction, which took place Jan. 19 through Jan. 23.

The next specialty jersey auction for the 2021-22 season will take place for Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, February 19 vs. the South Carolina Stingrays. Auction details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Blades will face the Orlando Solar Bears for their next home game, set for Saturday, February 5 at 7:00pm. Join us for Beach Night, including a beach bag giveaway presented by Molly Moo's!

