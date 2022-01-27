Golka Scores Twice and Landers Win 3rd Straight

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders used a three-goal second period to sling past the Indy Fuel, 5-3, Wednesday night at Xtream Arena. Cole Golka scored twice in 23 seconds in the second, Jack Billings tallied two points (1g) and the Heartlanders never trailed. Iowa is on a three-game winning streak for the first time in team history and the Landers are within three points of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Landers continue a three-game home stand Friday vs. Kalamazoo.

Zach White scored first at 9:54 of the first period. On a two-on-one breakaway, White raced through the right circle, faked a pass to Jake Smith on his left and finished it off. Jack Billings and Fedor Gordeev were given the assists.

The Heartlanders extended their lead less than three minutes into the second period thanks to Golka. Rebounding an Billy Constantinou wrister, Golka dove to his right and snuck the puck past a sprawling Mitch Gillam. Golka scored again 23 seconds later, redirecting a Riese Zmolek shot from the left point. It was the second-fastest instance in team history in which the same player scored twice (Alex Khovanov, 12 seconds, 11/26 vs. WHL).

The Fuel scored their first goal of the game nine minutes into the second to make the score 3-1. Seamus Malone deflected a Jordan Schneider shot for his tenth score of the season.

Iowa responded five minutes later off Billings' stick, his second point of the night. In the low slot, Billings took a pass from Smith and found a wide open net for the Heartlanders fourth goal. Billings' two points tonight give him 27 on the season, most on the team.

Andrew Bellant scored early in the third to cut the Iowa lead to two. In a scramble following a face-off, Bellant whipped in his first goal for the Fuel.

Cole Stallard tallied an empty net goal with two minutes left to make it 5-2. Liam Folkes then made a nifty move in the crease to sneak past Trevin Kozlowski, scoring the final goal of the game.

Kozlowski took the win for the Heartlanders, saving 32. Gillam received the loss for Indy, stopping 20.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Boy Scouts Night

Saturday, January 29th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Marvel © theme night

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

