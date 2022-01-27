Growlers Blank Thunder 3-0

The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a two game road skid thanks to a 3-0 win over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

It took very little time for Newfoundland to open their account in this one as Ben Finkelstein blasted one from the point just 21 seconds into the opening period to make it 1-0 Growlers.

Todd Skirving doubled the visitors' advantage moments later with a shorthanded tally as he finished off a Gordie Green 2-on-1 pass in style just over six minutes into the game.

Newfoundland would take a three goal lead before the first intermission thanks to reigning ECHL Player of the Week Orrin Centazzo. Centazzo beat Evan Buitenhuis from the high slot with a great individual effort to give his side a 3-0 lead - one which stayed the same after a relatively quiet middle frame.

Keith Petruzzelli was not nearly as busy as his goaltending counterpart at the other end, but the Growlers netminder stood tall when called upon. He stopped all 19 shots he faced to help preserve his team's early lead and pick up a shutout in the 3-0 victory.

Quick Hits

Keith Petruzzelli picked up his second shutout of the season in the win.

Defenseman Ben Finkelstein has three goals in just four games played since joining the Growlers last week.

Wednesday marked the first ever meeting between Newfoundland and Wichita.

Three Stars

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - G. Green

3. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

