Growlers Win First-Ever Meeting vs. Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - Newfoundland scored three times in the first period and held down the Thunder offense in a 3-0 win on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Evan Buitenhuis made 39 saves in the losing effort.

The Growlers didn't take long to jump out to a lead, scoring all three of their goals in the first. Ben Finkelstein scored at :21, intercepting a pass near the Thunder line and fired a shot past Buitenhuis for his third of the season.

At 6:03, Newfoundland made it 2-0 with a shorthanded goal from Todd Skirving. Orrin Centazzo made it 3-0 at 17:07 when he walked off the right wall and fired a shot past Buitenhuis to the glove side for his 12th of the year.

The Growlers were awarded six power plays, but the Thunder penalty kill held them off the board.

Wichita was held to 19 shots on net, which ties a season-low for fewest shots on net in a game.

The Thunder remains at home on Saturday night against Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m.

