Lang Return to Norfolk from Chicago

January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced on Thursday that forward Chase Lang has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and will be returning to the Admirals.

Lang, 25, played in two games with the Wolves after his call-up on January 20. He is currently second on the Admirals in goals (10) and fourth in points (16).

Lang was the first forward to sign with the Admirals on July 20, 2020. Prior to the start of the season, Lang was named an assistant captain (along with Anthony Collins, Nick Schaus, and Brickley). He just played in his 200th career ECHL game last Sunday against the Atlanta Gladiators. In his 166 career ECHL games, Lang has posted 94 (40g, 54a) points with five different clubs,.

In a corresponding move, the Chicago Wolves recalled defenseman Daniel Brickley from the Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.