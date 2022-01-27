Mariners Add Defenseman Jonathan Harty
January 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have added a re-enforcement to their blue line ahead of another busy weekend of games. On Thursday, they announced the signing of defenseman Jonathan Harty.
Harty, 33, most recently played in the LNAH (Ligue Nord-Américaine de Hockey) with Riviere-du-loup, the same team that provided the Mariners defensemen Garrett Clarke and Anthony D'Amours earlier this season. In 10 games for them, he scored one goal and added one assist. Harty has played three prior games in the ECHL, for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2011-12.
Since then, Harty has played primarily in Europe, including stops in France, Sweden, Slovenia, Germany, and Hungary. Harty was born in Germany, hailing from Lahr. Before turning pro, Harty played in the Western Hockey League with the Everett Silvertips, of which he was captain in 2007-08, followed by four years at the University of New Brunswick.
The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, have another $3 Deweys "3Kend" this weekend, hosting three different opponents: Worcester, Reading, and Trois-Rivieres. Friday's game against the Railers is "Hype Night," with a rally towel giveaway presented by Mann Law. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. The puck drops at 7:15 PM Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
