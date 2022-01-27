ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Indy's McKay fined, suspended

Indy's Riley McKay has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #500, Indy at Iowa, on Jan. 26.

McKay is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 10:08 of the second period.

McKay will miss Indy's games vs. Toledo (Jan. 28) and at Cincinnati (Jan. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Wheeling's Smith fined, suspended

Wheeling's Adam Smith has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #497, Wheeling at Cincinnati, on Jan. 26.

Smith is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalizsed boarding infraction at 19:28 of the third period.

Smith will miss Wheeling's game at Cincinnati on Jan. 28.

