Grizzlies at Mavericks Friday Night Showdown

Utah Grizzlies (3-4-3) at Kansas City Mavericks (3-6). Friday November 8, 2019. 6:05 pm MST. Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the first season meeting between Utah and Kansas City. These teams will meet 8 times during the regular season. 5 games at KC and 3 at Maverik Center. Utah has a standings point in 6 of 8. Kansas City last weekend lost 2 of 3 games to Wichita.

Former Grizzlies on KC's Roster

Jack Walker leads Kansas City with 7 points. Last year he had 7 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Utah. His biggest highlight was a game winner in overtime on January 5th vs Wichita. Cliff Watson was a 2018 ECHL All-Star representing the Grizzlies. He had 9 goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Utah in the 2017-18 season. CJ Eick had 11 goals and 14 assists in 107 games for Utah from 2016-2018. Ryan Galt had 1 goal in 4 games for the Grizzlies last season.

Last Game: Utah Grizzlies 0 Idaho Steelheads 1.

Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 27 of 28 shots in the 1-0 defeat. Utah took 25 shots but Idaho's Tomas Sholl stopped them all. Taking a page out of the World Series, all 5 Utah - Idaho regular season games head to head have been won by the road team.

Josh Dickinson Named Player of the Month

Josh Dickinson was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. He had 9 goals and 2 assists for 11 points in 7 games. The highlight of the month was his back to back hat tricks on October 16th vs Wichita and October 18th at Allen. Dickinson was named player of the week from October 14th - 20th.

Recent Transactions

Grizz acquire forward Jack Jenkins from the Indy Fuel. Jenkins played at Notre Dame from 2016-2019, where he was a teammate of Utah forward Joe Wegwerth. Jenkins had 15 goals and 27 assists in his Fighting Irish college career.

The Grizzlies signed forward Garrett Klotz. This is his 7th different season in the ECHL and his 10th season professionally. He has 195 games of ECHL experience with 14 goals and 22 assists. Klotz also has 157 games in the AHL with 4 goals and 7 assists. Klotz is 6'6" and 250 pounds. He played for the Rapid City Rush the past 2 seasons. This will be Klotz's 10th different ECHL team. Klotz was drafted in the 3rd round (66th overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Forward Travis Barron was sent to Colorado of the AHL. Barron leads the league with 8 power play points and leads the Grizz with 13 points.

Goaltender Mason McDonald was also assigned to Colorado.

Player Streaks

Taylor Richart had a point in 5 straight games come to an end last Sunday vs Idaho. (2 goals, 5 assists previous 5).

Utah vs Kansas City

November 8th and 9th - Utah at Kansas City.

December 20th - Utah at Kansas City.

February 14th and 15th - Utah at Kansas City.

February 22nd 23rd and 24th - Kansas City at Utah.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

7 Have Played Them All

7 Players have appeared in all 10 regular season games. Travis Barron (Now with Colorado, AHL), Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino, Taylor Richart, Eric Williams, Kevin Davis and Peter Tischke.

Previous Week's Games

November 1st - Utah 5 Idaho 4 - Yuri Terao game winner with 1:59 left. Tim McGauley, Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Terao each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Patrick McGrath added a goal. Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39.

November 2nd - Utah 2 Idaho 3 (OT) - Griffen Molino and JC Brassard each had a power play goal for Utah. Grizz went 2 for 5 on the power play. Travis Barron had 2 assists.

November 3rd - Utah 0 Idaho 1 - Jeff Smith stopped 27 of 28 for Utah. Taylor Richart led the Grizz with 5 shots.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-4-2-1

Home record: 1-3-1. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 12-10 at home.

Road record: 2-1-1-1. Grizz have outscored opponents 25-21 in the road.

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Kansas City on November 8th and 9th).

Last 10 games: Utah is 3-4-3.

Goals per game: 3.70 (7th best in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.20 (11h).

Shots per game: 30.90 (15th).

Shots against per game: 29.50 (9th).

Power play: 21.8 % (12 for 55) (7th).

Penalty Kill: 83.7 % (36 for 43) (8th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 13 Opponents 10.

Second Period: Utah 15 Opponents 12.

Third Period: Utah 9 Opponents 7.

Shots By Period

First Period: Utah 105 Opponents 104.

Second Period: Utah 104 Opponents 102.

Third Period: 96 Opponents 79.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Cole Cassels (8)

Points: Travis Barron (13)

+/-: Griffen Molino (+8)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (35)

Power Play Points: Barron (8) - leads league

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (31)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.923)

Goals Against Average: Jeff Smith (2.53)

Upcoming Promotions

November 22nd Orlando at Utah - Pooch on the Pond. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. America First Credit Union Friday - Tickets start at $8 for fans paying with their AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

November 23rd Orlando at Utah - Angel's Hands Night (specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game).

November 27th Florida at Utah - Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night. Tickets start at $6 for students and drink specials.

November 29th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

November 30th Florida at Utah - Black Friday ticket offer.

