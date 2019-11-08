Royals 4-Game Winning Streak Snapped at Nailers, 4-1

Wheeling, WV - The Wheeling Nailers snapped the Reading Royals' four-game winning streak, defeating Reading, 4-1, Friday at Wesbanco Arena. Hayden Hodgson scored Reading's lone goal at 2:56 of the first to tie the game, 1-1, but Wheeling snuck two by Kirill Ustimenko (25 svs., 3 GA) in the second period. The Royals are 6-4-1-0 (13 pts.) and in sole possession of first place in the North Division.

Kirill Ustimenko had a three-game winning streak snapped despite 25 saves (3 GA).

Alex D'Orio moved to 2-0-0-0 in the season series with 21 saves (1 GA).

The Royals return home for "Harry Potter" night $1 domestic drafts and $1 butterbeer on Sat., Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. The 2019-20 season is presented by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.

First frame strong

The Royals have tallied in the first period in ten of 11 games this season; at 2:56 of the first, Hayden Hodgson tallied his second of the season to even the score at one. Hodgson found a puck dumped to the Wheeling right corner. It struck a divot in the boards and bounced to Hodgson at the goal line. He scooped, drove to the low slot and backhanded it through D'Orio.

Hodgson scored twice for Wichita last season before completing his season overseas in Slovakia.

2 in the middle frame

The Royals attempted two shots in the second, their fewest in a period this season, allowing the Nailers to take advantage and buzz a pair in. Christopher Brown scored his second goal of the season series on the power play at 2:05 of the second to provide Wheeling a 2-1 edge; Myles Powell hummed a cross-ice pass to Brown inside the right circle. Renars Krastenbergs scored next for Wheeling. Jan Drozg swiveled across Reading's line to the right goal line and shoved it to the sprawling Krastenbergs at net front halfway through the middle period.

All-time

The Royals remain with 100 wins in the all-time series vs. Wheeling at 100-65-17. The teams match for the 183rd time Saturday at Santander Arena. Wheeling and Reading are the most-common foes in each side's history.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are on sale by visiting royalshockey.com/promotions, calling 610-898-7825 and visiting Santander Arena and The Weidenhammer Box Office at 700 Penn Street, Reading, PA.

