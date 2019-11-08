Stingrays' Stifling Defense Stymies Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner stopped all 23 attempts fired his way, and the Rays kept the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to 23 shots on goal. That defensive effort led to a 4-0 shutout at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

While the Swamp Rabbits had their chances throughout the night, Milner was there at every turn. His shutout streak extended to 130 minutes and 34 seconds, his goals-against average rose to second-best, and his save percentage rose to third-best in the league.

Kristofers Bindulis' slap shot from the right point 1:56 into the second period proved to be the game-winning goal for the visitors. After a successful forecheck in the offensive zone caused by physical contact by Tim Harrison, Bindulis let fly from the blue line for his first goal of the season.

The Rays were the recipient of a fluky turnover on the power play, and Casey Bailey added the backbreaking insurance goal six minutes into the third on a breakaway as a result of the giveaway.

Matthew Weis and Tom Parisi sealed the deal with goals late in the third.

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard did what he could to stave off the Stingrays attack with 30 saves, including a key stop on a Dylan Steman breakaway in the second period.

Both teams were held to a 7-7 tie in shots on goal in the first period. South Carolina averaged 41 heading into Friday through seven games.

The Swamp Rabbits will return to action against the Stingrays on Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m.

