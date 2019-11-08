ECHL Transactions - November 8
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 8, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
John Furgele, D
Corey Durocher, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford
Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Kurker, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Corey Schueneman, D assigned by Stockton
Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton
Add Darian Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Alex Gudbranson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)
Delete Sergei Sapego, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)
Rapid City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Felix Sandstrom, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)
Toledo:
Add Zack Phillips, F activated from reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
Tulsa:
Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve
Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Drapluk, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 8 - ECHL
- Mavericks Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Season Long Promotions Set - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizz Add Ty Lewis to Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Faces Orlando, Pursues Fourth Straight Home Win - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Artem Ivanyuzhenkov Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies at Mavericks Friday Night Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish SC Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ellie Labree Wins Wish Kids Design Jersey Contest - Maine Mariners
- Royals Seek 5th Straight, Start Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 8 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.