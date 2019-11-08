ECHL Transactions - November 8

November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 8, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

John Furgele, D

Corey Durocher, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Parran, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Patrick Munson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Jack Ramsey, D assigned by Rockford

Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Kurker, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Corey Schueneman, D assigned by Stockton

Add Mitch Hults, F assigned by Stockton

Add Darian Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Alex Gudbranson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/3)

Delete Sergei Sapego, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/2)

Rapid City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Felix Sandstrom, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/4)

Toledo:

Add Zack Phillips, F activated from reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Tulsa:

Add Devin Williams, G activated from reserve

Add Connor Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Drapluk, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian McNulty, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Delete Connor Yau, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Brendan Smith, D placed on reserve

