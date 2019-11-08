Cincinnati Suffers First Home Loss in Weekend Opener

Cincinnati, OH- TheCincinnati Cyclones (5-3-1-0) fell to the Brampton Beast, 3-0, on Friday night. The loss marks the first home defeat of the campaign.

After the Beast skated to a 1-0 lead after the first on a late-period goal from forward David Vallorani , the Cyclones turned up the offensive pressure in the middle frame, outshooting Brampton, 10-0, through the first 11 minutes of the period. Beast goaltender Joey Daccord and Cyclones netminder Sean Romeo both made a number of big saves to keep it a 1-0 game in favor of Brampton through 40 minutes.

Cincinnati appeared to tie the game around the midway point of the frame when forward Darik Angeli threw in a shot following a scramble in front, however the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

In the third Brampton's power play found its stride, and just 1:33 in with a 5-on-3 advantage, defenseman TJ Melancon lit the lamp to give the Beast a 2-0 lead. Thirty-eight seconds later while on a 5-on-4 opportunity, Brampton struck again when forward Jackson Leef scored to push Brampton's advantage to 3-0.

Cincinnati kept pressuring throughout the remainder of the period, outshooting the Beast 9-2 in the frame, however they could not overcome the deficit, and ultimately fell, 3-0. Cincinnati outshot Brampton 23-19, with Romeo steering aside 16 in the loss. The Cyclones continue their three-game weekend on Saturday night in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel. Face-off is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

