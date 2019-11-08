Crane, Gillam Push Thunder Past Oilers

November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Chris Crane scored the go-ahead goal halfway through the third period and Mitch Gillam stopped 36 shots as the Thunder knocked off longtime rival, Tulsa, by the final of 3-1 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Crane finished with two goals while Jack Combs had a pair of assists. Gillam claimed his 5th-straight win and improved to 6-2-1-0 on the season.

Stefan Fournier drew first blood at 3:02 of the first as he batted home his 4th of the year on the power play. Tulsa started to pick up some momentum towards the end of the frame, but Gillam continued to stay strong in between the pipes for the Thunder.

In the second, Josh Wesley tied the game at 12:47 with a one-timer from the left point. The Oilers fired 13 shots in the frame and held Wichita to just 5 shots on Evan Fitzpatrick.

Crane tallied the game-winner at 9:21 when he took a lead pass up the middle, got past the Oilers defense and buried a wrist shot past Fitzpatrick to make it 2-1. Wichita was awarded a late power play after Brendan De Jong was tripped up in the corner. Tulsa pulled its goalie to make it a five-on-five situation. Crane stole a pass in the left circle in the Wichita defensive zone and slid it down the length of the ice to seal it for the Thunder, 3-1.

Crane notched his second multi-goal game of the season, his 100th ECHL goal of his career and has five points in his last three outings. Dorowicz added an assist, extending his point-streak to five games (4g, 3a). Combs added two helpers, giving him assists in three-straight games.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night is Ice Princesses and Pirates Night and Chuck-A-Duck for Children. Dress up in your favorite costume and get a chance to go on the ice during the first-intermission parade.

Head over to the booster club booth during the game to participate in the Chuck-A-Duck for children. All rubber ducks that are used during the promotion will be donated to local children's hospitals.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

