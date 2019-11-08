Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-5-0-1) battle the Florida Everblades (6-3-0-0) for the second time in three nights, following a 3-2 loss to Florida on Wednesday.

KOSORENKOV BACK IN: Ivan Kosorenkov is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight after missing the previous three games. The second-year pro is tied for the team lead with three goals and has produced four points (3g-1a) in four total games.

MARCHMENT TO PLAY IN 200TH PRO GAME: Forward Jake Marchment is slated to skate in his 200th professional game tonight. The fourth-year pro tallied the game-winning goal for Orlando on Oct. 29 vs. Jacksonville for his first goal with the Solar Bears, and his 50th career pro goal overall.

WINDSOR GETS THIRD STRAIGHT START: Clint Windsor will make his third consecutive start for Orlando tonight after turning in a 35-save performance for the Solar Bears on Wednesday. Windsor currently ranks ninth among ECHL goaltenders with a save percentage of .923.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Solar Bears will want to pay special attention to Everblades forward John McCarron. Florida's captain enters tonight's game riding a four-game point streak (2g-4a) and factored into all three of his team's goals in Wednesday's match.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light.

