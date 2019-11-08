Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish SC Tonight

Swamp Rabbits fans! It's sure to be a fantastic night of hockey tonight as the division-leading South Carolina Stingrays come to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the first time this season.

The Rabbits' high-octane offense versus the Rays' brick-wall defense? Something's got to give!

It's also Make-A-Wish Night, and proceeds of the night's Chuck-a-Puck promotion will directly benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Swamp Rabbits will open the curtain on this year's edition of the Interstate Rivalry with the South Carolina Stingrays, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

