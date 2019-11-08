Growlers Pregame Notes: November 8 vs. Atlanta Gladiators

November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH (7 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-0-0, 10 PTS) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (4-3-0-0, 8 PTS)

WATCH: Rogers TV (Saturday), ECHL TV LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers return to Mile One Centre this weekend following a five-game road trip that saw them go 2-3 against the Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. This weekend series marks the first time the Gladiators have played in St. John's, and are the first out-of-division games for the Growlers this season.

LAST GAME

Brady Ferguson and Scott Pooley scored early in the first period, but the Maine Mariners responded with three unanswered goals, including two in the third period on just four shots, as the Newfoundland Growlers suffered a 3-2 defeat to wrap up their first road trip of the season. Trey Bradley had a pair of assists. Maksim Zhukov made 14 saves for Newfoundland, while Tom McCollum made 36 for Maine.

TRANSACTIONS

Nov. 5: F Giorgio Estephan and F Aaron Luchuk recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Nov. 4: G Angus Redmond loaned to Newfoundland by the Anaheim Ducks (NHL); F Zach O'Brien assigned to Newfoundland by Toronto (AHL)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers are 2-4 when scoring the first goal of the game

Scott Pooley is sporting an eight-game point streak (7G, 3A)

Trey Bradley has four assists in the last three games

Atlanta

The Gladiators enter the weekend on a two-game winning streak

Derek Nesbitt is third among active ECHL players in points with 446

Samuel Asselin was named the ECHL/Inglasco Player of the Week last week after putting up eight points (5G, 3A) in two games

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

February 14th - 8-2 Newfoundland Growlers

Brady Ferguson, Josh Kestner, Giorgio Estephan and Hudson Elynuik all had multi-point efforts as the Newfoundland Growlers showed no love to the Atlanta Gladiators by taking a commanding 8-2 victory on Valentine's Day at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Eamon McAdam made 31 saves in the victory, while Sean Bonar was credited with the loss after being pulled three minutes into the second period after allowing five goals on 21 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.