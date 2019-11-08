Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast

Game 9 (Home Game 4)

Vs. Brampton Beast (5-4-0-0, 10 pts)

Friday - 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones wrap up their two-game homestand on Friday night against the Brampton Beast. Cincinnati is coming off a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Wednesday night, and have won four of their last five games overall. Friday also begins the first three-in-three for the 'Clones, and is the second of four games in five days.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-2-1-0) collected a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Wednesday night. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while forwardsJesse Schultzand Brady Vail, along with defenseman Frank Hora netted lone tallies for the 'Clones. The 'Clones were outshot, 31-22, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 in the win.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (4-2-1-0) salvaged a weekend split with the Brampton Beast, following a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Mason Mitchell,and Justin Vaive netted the goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 30-29, with goaltender Sean Romeo steering aside 27 for his first pro win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-2-1-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Brampton Beast on Saturday night. Defenseman Frank Hora netted the lone goal for Cincinnati. The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 32-29 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in his Cyclones debut.

Previewing Brampton: Friday's game will be the first trip out of Canada for the Beast, who are coming off a weekend split with the 'Clones last weekend. Brampton picked up a 4-1 win over Cincinnati on Saturday, before falling 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Beast are currently one of the top defensive teams in the ECHL, ranking fifth with 2.78 goals against per game, while allowing just over 30 shots per 60 minutes. The Beast also rank seventh on the penalty kill at 84.1%, and are second with three shorthanded goals. Forward TJ Melanson leads all active players with a pair of goals and eight assists, and he is followed by forwards Lindsay Sparks (4g, 4a) and David Vallorani (1g, 6a) who round out the top three. In goal, Joey Daccord leads the way with a 3-0-0-0 mark, along with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Friday night marks the finale of a three-game season series. between the Cyclones and Beast. The teams split a pair of games north of the border this past weekend, with Brampton earning a 4-1 win Saturday, and Cincinnati collecting a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati continues their three-game weekend on Saturday night in Indy against the Fuel. The sides split the first two meetings of the season series on October 25-26, and they will meet eight more times after Saturday night.

The Puck Stops Here: Rookie goaltender Sean Romeo won his second-straight start in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. He picked up his first pro win on Sunday afternoon, stopping 27 shots in a 3-2 win over the Brampton Beast. He saw his first action last Wednesday, steering aside 11 of the 14 shots he faced in relief in Cincinnati's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades.

Finding Their Stride: The line of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for seven goals and 10 assists over the last four games for the Cyclones. Angeli and Schulz are each on four-game point streaks, while Vaive is coming off a three-point outing on Wednesday, accounting for a pair of goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets.

"O" from the "D": Cyclones defensemen have had a penchant for finding the scoresheet in recent games, as they have combined for five goals and four assists in the last four games. Frank Hora has a pair of goals in that span, including the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets, while both Justin Baudry and Cody Sol have each accounted for a goal and an assist.

Heating Up: Forward Jesse Schultz pushed his point streak to four games with a goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets. He has four goals and three assists on his current point streak, and leads the team in scoring with five goals and three assists, and now stands just six points away from 900 in his pro career.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 4-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently seventh in the ECHL with 3.00 goals allowed per game.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz, who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive (19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

