Mavs Take out Grizzlies in Dominant 5-1 Win Friday Night

November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks returned to their winning ways Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, defeating the Utah Grizzlies by a final score of 5-1. Mavericks forwards Jack Walker and Rocco Carzo both had two goals and an assist on the night and Mavs defenseman Zach Osburn posted three assists. Mavs goaltender Nick Schneider was steady in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots by the Grizzlies.

Kansas City took the lead 31 seconds into the game when forward Jack Walker collected a loose puck in the crease and stuffed it home to give the Mavs a 1-0 lead. Forwards Rocco Carzo and Michael Parks assisted on the goal. Kansas City continued to apply the first period pressure when Captain Rocco Carzo plugged home another rebound goal for the home squad at the 13:44 mark of the . Defensemen Justin Woods and Zach Osburn picked up the assists on the goal. The Mavericks led 2-0 on the scoreboard and 12-8 on the shot total after one period.

Kansas City poured on the offense in the second period, scoring three goals in the 20-minute frame. Walker kicked things off, netting his second goal of the game at the 2:46 mark of the period. Woods and Osburn picked up their second assists of the game on the goal. Forward Mitch Hults got in on the action at the 5:53 mark, taking a cross-ice feed from Walker and stuffing it home to make it a 4-0 game. Utah scored their lone goal of the game at the 7:08 mark of the period on a score from forward Ty Lewis. Carzo scored the final goal of the game, his second of the night, getting assists from defensman Cliff Watson and Osburn.

After the second period, Utah forward Patrick McGrath received a game misconduct for his role in an altercation with Mavericks forward Loren Ulett. McGrath received a five-minute major for fighting and an aggressor game misconduct penalty.

The Mavericks went six-for-six on the penalty kill and have now killed off 20 of the last 21 power play opportunities by opponents. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider took care of business in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots by Utah.

The Mavericks and Grizzlies square off again Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks then welcome the Wichita Thunder Monday evening for a 6:05 p.m. tilt on Veteran's Day. All active duty, retired and veteran military members can receive $12 tickets for this game by presenting their military ID at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena box office or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825. Ticket prices will increase to $15 day of game.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.