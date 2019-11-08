Grizz Add Ty Lewis to Roster

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added forward Ty Lewis to the active roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Lewis played in 6 games for the Eagles in the 2019-20 season. He played for the Grizzlies for 7 games at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Lewis had 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points in 7 games. He also had 3 assists in 5 games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

He will be in the Grizzlies lineup this weekend in Kansas City. Lewis will be wearing number 10. The 21 year old Lewis had 8 goals and 11 assists in 51 games for the Eagles last season.

Lewis and the rest of the Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on November 22nd and 23rd against the Orlando Solar Bears. Friday the 22nd is Pooch on the Pond. Saturday the 23rd is Angel's Hands Night with specialty jersey's. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

