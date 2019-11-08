Mavericks Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Utah
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations John-Scott Dickson announced Friday afternoon the club released forward Corey Durocher and defenseman John Furgele.
In 66 games over three seasons with Kansas City, Durocher put up 52 points on 24 goals and 28 assists. He was also the Mavericks leading goal scorer in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring five goals in seven games for KC.
Furgele appeared in seven games for Kansas City, scoring a goal and notching two assists for three points and accumulated a plus-two plus-minus rating.
