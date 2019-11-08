Arizona Assigns Prosvetov, Madsen and Killins Recalled to Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced three transactions with the team's parent clubs today. The Coyotes have assigned rookie net-minder Ivan Prosvetov to the Rush from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, and recalled goaltender Merrick Madsen to Tucson. Additionally, Tucson has recalled rookie defenseman Ryker Killins. The moves mark the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments of the weekend.

Prosvetov comes to the Rush following four appearances with the Roadrunners. The 6'5", 180-pound goaltender registered a 3-1-0 record with a 1.98 GAA and .944 SV%. His professional debut, which also doubled as his first professional win, came on October 19th at home against the San Antonio Rampage, where he stopped all but two of 31 shots in a 4-2 victory.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Prosvetov turned professional following a lone season in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit. Last season, he recorded a 36-11-1 record in 53 games with 4 shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .910 SV%. For his efforts, Prosvetov was named to the OHL's Third All-Star Team. Additionally, he spent one season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms (36gp, 19-9-1, 2.90 GAA, .913 SV%), and one season in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians (44gp, 21-15-3, 2.52 GAA, .928 SV%). Prosvetov was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (4th Rd-#114).

Madsen heads to the AHL for his first call-up of the season. The 6'5", 190-pound net-minder earned his first win of the season on Wednesday night against the Idaho Steelheads, stopping all but one of 37 shots on net in a 5-1 victory. With the Rush this season, the native of Acton, California is 1-1-0-0 in a pair of appearances with a 2.54 GAA and .923 SV%.

Killins returns to Tucson for his second call-up of the season. The 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner earned a pair of assists in the 5-1 win against Idaho on Wednesday night, along with a +2 rating. The Wawa, Ontario native leaves the Rush with the team lead in scoring for defenseman, and a share of the team lead in scoring for rookies with 8 points (1g-7ast) in 7 games this season.

The Rush continue their three-game series against the division rival Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 8th. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. On Saturday, November 9th, the Rush will proudly salute our nation's military on Veteran's Appreciation Night! The honor guard that evening will feature the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Veterans from all major conflicts will be present and recognized throughout the evening. Additionally, the first auction for the first-ever Rush "5th Line Club" will take place postgame.

