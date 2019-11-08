Indy Knocks off Division Leaders Toledo Walleye

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy (4-4-0-0) hosted the Toledo Walleye (6-2-1-0) for the first time this season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel opened the scoring :18 seconds into the first period with a goal from Alex Krushelnyski then proceeded to take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. Toledo scored a late goal in the third period, but Indy held on to win 4-2 over the division leaders.

Indy wasted no time getting on the board, scoring the first goal just :18 seconds into the first period. A defensive zone turnover led to Alex Krushelnyski getting open in the slot and beating Pat Nagle. Strong offensive zone pressure and quick transitions led to two Indy breakaways, but Toledo was able to hold the Fuel off. Spencer Watson doubled the Fuel lead after he was given a cross-ice pass from Alex Krushelnyski, making it 2-0. :36 seconds left in the opening period, Joe Sullivan scored his first goal of the season, picking up a puck in the slot and beating Nagle over the shoulder.

Indy continued the pressure in the second period and capitalized on a strong penalty kill when Graham Knott was sprung on a breakaway, quickly beating Nagle through the five hole. Just under eight minutes into the second period, Indy was unable to score on an offensive zone chance, leading to an odd-man-rush for Toledo, making it 4-1.

The third period continued the physicality between the two teams. Late in the third period, Toledo was handed three penalties in a row, giving Indy a long 5-on-3 but they were unable to capitalize. With 18 minutes left in the third period, the Walleye attempted to mount a comeback when Tyler Spezia beat Charles Williams with a deke. Indy held on to the 4-2 lead, giving them the first win of the season over Toledo.

