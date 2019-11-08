Mavericks Defeat Grizzlies 5-1
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - Ty Lewis scored a goal in his 2019-20 Utah Grizzlies debut in a 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks as forwards Jack Walker and Rocco Carzo each had 2 goals and 1 assists.
Walker scored 31 seconds into the game to give the Mavericks a 1-0 lead. KC extended the lead 13:44 into the first as Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo scored his first of 2 goals on the night.
Mavericks got second period goals from Walker, Mitch Hults to make it 4-0 5:53 into the second. Lewis scored for the Grizzlies as Ryan Wagner got the assist. Lewis had 5 goals and 8 assists in 7 games for the Grizzlies at the end of last season. Lewis also had 3 assists in 5 Kelly Cup Playoff games. Carzo scored on the power play with 12 seconds left in the second to complete the scoring.
Next game for the Grizzlies is on Saturday night in game 2 of the weekend series at Kansas City. Next home game is on November 22nd vs Orlando. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars of the game
1. Jack Walker (KC) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +4
2. Rocco Carzo (KC) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +2
3. Zach Osburn (KC) 3 assists. +3.
