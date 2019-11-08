Season Long Promotions Set
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are hosting season long promotions for the 2019-20 ECHL season. Never miss a second of the heart-pumping action Admirals hockey, while taking advantage of some exciting options to better your experience at Scope Arena. Here are some options for you to consider as you make your way out an Admirals game in the near-future...
Wednesday Games
-$2 Beer Nights
-757 Promotion
-$7 Ticket at the Box Office
-$5 Food Item at the Concession Stands
-$7 Merchandise Iten at the Merch Stand outside Gate 1
More Packages:
-Family Four Packs
-4 White Level Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Drinks for just $60
-Available ALL Friday Games and SELECT Saturday Games (11/30, 12/14, 2/8, 3/21 4/4) (PURCHASE ONLINE at ticketmaster.com, fees NOT included OR at the Scope Box Office)
Upgraded Group Packages
-Available for Groups of 15+ for the following Games: 11/30, 12/14, 2/8, 3/21 4/4
-$20/Ticket - Red Level w/ Hot Dog and Soda
-$25/Ticket - Gold Level w/ T-Shirt, Hot Dog and Soda
Contact the Norfolk Admirals Office for more information at (757) 640-1212!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 8 - ECHL
- Mavericks Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Season Long Promotions Set - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizz Add Ty Lewis to Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Florida Faces Orlando, Pursues Fourth Straight Home Win - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton Beast - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Artem Ivanyuzhenkov Recalled from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies at Mavericks Friday Night Showdown - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Team up with Make a Wish SC Tonight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ellie Labree Wins Wish Kids Design Jersey Contest - Maine Mariners
- Royals Seek 5th Straight, Start Back-To-Back with Nailers - Reading Royals
- Growlers Pregame Notes: November 8 vs. Atlanta Gladiators - Newfoundland Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Season Long Promotions Set
- Three First Period Goals Lead Wichita Past Norfolk in Afternoon Matchup
- Losing Streak for Admirals Now at Four After 3-2 Loss in Reading
- Mackin's Late Goal Surges Reading Past Norfolk
- Admirals Acquire Forward Roman Ammirato from Greenville