Season Long Promotions Set

November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are hosting season long promotions for the 2019-20 ECHL season. Never miss a second of the heart-pumping action Admirals hockey, while taking advantage of some exciting options to better your experience at Scope Arena. Here are some options for you to consider as you make your way out an Admirals game in the near-future...

Wednesday Games

-$2 Beer Nights

-757 Promotion

-$7 Ticket at the Box Office

-$5 Food Item at the Concession Stands

-$7 Merchandise Iten at the Merch Stand outside Gate 1

More Packages:

-Family Four Packs

-4 White Level Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Drinks for just $60

-Available ALL Friday Games and SELECT Saturday Games (11/30, 12/14, 2/8, 3/21 4/4) (PURCHASE ONLINE at ticketmaster.com, fees NOT included OR at the Scope Box Office)

Upgraded Group Packages

-Available for Groups of 15+ for the following Games: 11/30, 12/14, 2/8, 3/21 4/4

-$20/Ticket - Red Level w/ Hot Dog and Soda

-$25/Ticket - Gold Level w/ T-Shirt, Hot Dog and Soda

Contact the Norfolk Admirals Office for more information at (757) 640-1212!

