Growlers Take Down the Gladiators 5-3
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers kicked off their four-game homestand in style Friday night at Mile One Centre with a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Gladiators.
Samuel Asselin, the reigning ECHL Player of the Week, opened the scoring with 8:39 to play in the opening period after capitalizing on a cross-crease pass on a shot Maksim Zhukov couldn't get enough of to put the Gladiators ahead 1-0. Scott Pooley responded with 3:47 left in the first period showing off his baseball skills and batting the puck out of mid-air and behind Sean Bonar, on a play that needed video review but was deemed a good goal to tie the game at 1-1.
Zach O'Brien gave the Growlers a late first-period lead after slapping home a one-time pass from Marcus Power for a 2-1 game after the opening 20 minutes.
Atlanta tied the game just 28 seconds into the second period as Luke Nogard was wide open in front of the net and banged a rebound past Zhukov, but Justin Brazeau needed only 50 seconds to restore the Growlers lead after sniping a wrister off the crossbar and in for a 3-2 game.
Joseph Duszak doubled the lead at 8:26 of the second period firing home his second of the season to send the Growlers to the dressing room up 4-2 after 40 minutes.
Scott Pooley rifled his second of the night at 9:01 of the third period for a 5-2 game, and Josh Thrower responded with 55 seconds left in the game, but that's as close as Atlanta would come as the Growlers took a 5-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Alex Gudbranson made his season debut
Scott Pooley extended his point streak to nine games
The three stars were 3 - J. Duszak (NFL), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their four-game homestand Saturday night in a rematch against the Atlanta Gladiators, ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com and the Mile One Centre Box Office.
Atlanta Gladiators (4-4-0-0) at Newfoundland Growlers (6-5-0-0)
Friday, November 8th - Mile One Centre - St. John's, NL
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
1 - 0 1 1st ATL 11:21 S. Asselin (7) E. Neiley, D. Nesbitt V 17 18 55 59 74 H 9 10 22 36 43
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 16:13 S. Pooley (8) T. Bradley, M. Bradley V 4 20 27 28 48 H 3 11 12 14 27
1 - 2 3 1st NFL 19:05 Z. O'Brien (3) M. Power, B. Ferguson V 19 28 38 48 51 H 9 10 21 22 24
2 - 2 4 2nd ATL 0:28 L. Nogard (2) C. Corbett, J. Messner V 27 28 38 48 51 H 9 10 21 22 24
2 - 3 5 2nd NFL 1:18 J. Brazeau (4) V 8 13 19 55 74 H 3 13 17 36 39
2 - 4 6 2nd NFL 8:26 J. Duszak (2) Z. O'Brien, R. Woods V 8 13 19 21 55 H 10 13 17 21 39 43
2 - 5 7 3rd NFL 9:01 S. Pooley (9) V 8 13 17 20 51 H 12 14 21 24 27
3 - 5 8 3rd ATL 19:05 J. Thrower (1) E. Neiley V 18 21 51 55 59 H 9 11 17 22 36
