Adirondack Comes Back to Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Worcester
November 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Casey Pierro-Zabotel had two goals and an assist as the Adirondack Thunder came from behind to earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Worcester Railers at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
Adirondack would break the ice just 1:44 into the opening period when Pierro-Zabotel cashed in on a rebound given up by Worcester goalie Evan Buitenhuis. The goal was Pierro-Zabotel's third of the season and the assists belonged to Gabriel Verpaelst and Conor Riley.
Worcester responded less than ten minutes later with goals on consecutive shots just 35 seconds apart. Bo Brauer and Shane Walsh each recorded their first goals of the season to put the Railers up 2-1 in the first period.
Three minutes into the second period, Railers' forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas ripped a backhander past Thunder goaltender Evan Cormier that extended the Worcester advantage to two goals. The Thunder followed up later in the second period with their first powerplay goal since October 23rd thanks to a Mike Szmatula goal at 15:38. The goal was Szmatula's second of the season and was assisted by Colby Sissons and James Henry.
It took the Railers less than three minutes to regain their two-goal lead. Connor Doherty's shot from the blue line was tipped in front by Ross Olsson for his first tally of the season. Worcester carried their 4-2 advantage into the third period.
At 13:32 of the third period, Thunder defenseman Kelly Summers took a shot from the point that was deflected on the way through and ended up behind Buitenhuis to cut the Railers lead to just one. The goal was Summers' second of the season and second against the Railers this year. Exactly four minutes later, Colby Sissons picked up his second assist of the night when his shot was blocked in front of the Worcester cage and buried by Casey Pierro- Zabotel to tie the game with 2:28 left in regulation.
It was a penalty-filled seven minute three-on-three overtime session that saw no goals but plenty of chances. Worcester's Barry Almeida and Adirondack's Robbie Payne each had a breakaway in the extra session.
After the seven minutes concluded, the game headed into a shootout. Matt Salhany scored the lone goal for Adirondack but it was Worcester's Shane Walsh and JD Dudek who beat Cormier to give the Railers the extra point.
With the shootout loss, the Thunder fall to 5-3-0-2 and gather their 12th point of the season.
Up Next
Adirondack hits the road to face the Maine Mariners for the third time this season. Puck drop is set for 6pm from Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME.
Marvel Super Hero Four Pack
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on November 10th at 3:00pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!
