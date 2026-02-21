Greensboro Swarm vs. Wisconsin Herd - Game Highlights
Published on February 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
NBA G League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Trey Alexander Hits Game-Winner in Rematch vs. Long Island - Birmingham Squadron
- Herd Falls to Swarm - Wisconsin Herd
- Stanley Earns Career High In Loss To Skyhawks - College Park Skyhawks
- Suns Late Push Holds over Skyforce - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Clippers Sign Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier to Two-Way Contracts - San Diego Clippers
- Stockton Kings to Host Championship Ring Ceremony Prior to Game Versus Oklahoma City Blue - Stockton Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans Convert Bryce McGowens to Standard NBA Contract - Birmingham Squadron
- Iowa Wolves Awarded Forward Elijah Pemberton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Elfrid Payton Selected to Participate in USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team - Austin Spurs
- Cavaliers Sign Darius Brown to Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Charge
- South Bay Lakers Acquire Center Malik Williams - South Bay Lakers
- Grand Rapids Gold to Host Princess Night at Van Andel Arena Tomorrow - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Completes Trade with Cleveland Charge - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Black History Month Celebration Tomorrow, Saturday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. - Wisconsin Herd
- Clippers Lose Heartbreaker to Spurs in Overtime - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Grab Big Win out of All-Star Break over Oklahoma City Blue - Salt Lake City Stars
