Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at the Bojangles' Coliseum. With a victory tonight, Hershey would become the first team in American Hockey League history to win 3,000 regular season games.

Hershey Bears (30-24-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Charlotte Checkers (35-23-4-0, 3rd Atlantic)

April 1, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #64 | Bojangles' Coliseum

Referees: Brandon Blandina (#39), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons:

Brady Fagan (#28),

Brian Pincus (#25)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

3,000 COULD COME TONIGHT:

With a win tonight in Charlotte, the Hershey Bears would become the first team in American Hockey League history to record 3,000 regular season wins. The clubs first win in the AHL came in a 2-1 decision over Providence on home ice on Nov. 5, 1938. Hershey can become just the fifth team in professional hockey to record 3,000 wins, as the NHL's Montreal Canadiens (3,491), Boston Bruins (3,283), Toronto Maple Leafs (3,043), and Detroit Red Wings (3,015) are the only other clubs to accomplish this feat.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears rallied from a 3-0 deficit at Hartford last Saturday to earn a point in a 4-3 shootout loss. After leading 2-0 through 20 minutes, Anthony Greco scored a power play goal in the middle frame to put Hartford ahead 3-0. However, Hershey struck twice on the power play before the period ended, getting goals from Garrett Pilon at 14:40, and Mason Morelli at 16:26. In the third period, Mike Vecchione scored his 13th goal of the season at 8:57 to tie the game. Despite several golden chances for Hershey in overtime, the game progressed to a shootout, and Hartford's Ty Ronning had the lone goal of the skills competition to give the Wolf Pack the win. The Checkers previous contest was a 6-3 win at Cleveland last Sunday. Henry Bowlby and Zac Dalpe had a goal and an assist for Charlotte in the victory.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

With back-to-back games at Charlotte this weekend, the Bears finish the head-to-head season series with its Atlantic Division foes. Hershey has gone 3-3-0-0 versus Charlotte this year, with the Checkers winning the last matchup thanks to a 44-save shutout from Spencer Knight in a 3-0 victory at GIANT Center on Mar. 2. Hershey last made the trip to North Carolina in October 2021, with the club's first road win of the season coming on Oct. 23 in a 2-1 decision, thanks to a Lucas Johansen overtime winning goal. Hershey forward Garrett Pilon has scored seven points (4g, 3a) in five games this season versus the Checkers, while Charlotte forward Alexander True has collected eight points (4g, 4a) in six head-to-head contests this year. Both teams have enjoyed great success on the power play in the six previous meetings, with the Checkers going 6-for-24 (25%) and Hershey posting a 6-for-28 (21.4%) mark on the man advantage.

LOOKING FOR SUCCESS ON THE ROAD:

Hershey enters tonights' game with five straight decisions on the road going the way of the opponent (0-3-1-1), but the club's lack of success away from home hasn't been due to a lack of shots. Hershey has outshot its opponents in all five of those losses. In fact, Hershey has outshot its opponent in 17 road games this season, but Hershey has posted just a 2-12-2-1 record in those games. However, when the Bears are outshot away from home, Hershey has posted a 7-3-1-0 mark.

BEARS BITES:

Along with Bridgeport, the Checkers have been the Atlantic Division's hottest team of late, going 7-2-1-0 over the past 10 games...With one more point, Hershey defender Cody Franson will hit 30+ points in a season for the third time in his AHL career...Forward Mike Vecchione is two points away from tying his career-best in points (40) while forward Garrett Pilon is two goals away from tying his career-high (18)...Tonight is Hershey's first game on April Fools Day since Apr. 1, 2017. That day, Hershey dropped a 4-2 decision to Bridgeport at GIANT Center...Hershey's associate goaltender coach Alex Westlund played in Charlotte during the club's ECHL days, skating two seasons for the Checkers from 2004-07.

