Wolves Suffer Rare Loss

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Chicago Wolves rookie forward Jamieson Rees scored early, but the Milwaukee Admirals rallied for a 4-1 victory Friday night at Panther Arena.

Josh Leivo and Josh Drury assisted on Rees' goal for the Wolves (40-12-5-5), who lost in regulation for just the second time in the last 18 games. Chicago's winning streak ended at four games and the magic number to clinch the Central Division title stayed at 14.

The Wolves needed just 1:35 to get on the board. Drury led a 3-on-1 rush and fed Josh Leivo headed toward the right post. Leivo ran out of room and chipped a shot off the end wall, but he collected his own rebound, found Rees wide-open at the crease and set him up for his third goal in the last four games.

Milwaukee (33-24-4-4) answered with two goals in a 1:16 stretch of the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Former Wolves center Cody Glass knotted the game 1-1 at 14:26 when he accepted a pass from ex-Wolves forward Cole Smith in the right faceoff circle and zipped it home. Defenseman Matt Donovan gave Milwaukee the lead with his goal at 15:42.

Admirals center Mitch McLain pushed Milwaukee's advantage to 3-1 with a goal 2:12 into the third period.

The Wolves removed goaltender Alex Lyon with 3:40 remaining in an effort to narrow the gap, but the Admirals took advantage quickly as Jimmy Huntington scored an empty-net goal with 3:24 to go.

Lyon (16-7-3) stopped 21 of 24 shots while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram (27-14-6) picked up the win with 30 saves.

ADMIRALS 4, WOLVES 1

Chicago 1 0 0 -- 1

Milwaukee 0 2 2 -- 4

First Period-1, Chicago, Rees 6 (Leivo, Drury), 1:35.

Penalties-Bigras, Chicago (holding), 4:26; Novak, Milwaukee (high-sticking), 16:38; Smallman, Chicago (slashing), 19:36; Glass, Milwaukee (tripping), 19:55.

Second Period-2, Milwaukee, Glass 11 (Smith, Huntington), 14:26; 3, Milwaukee, Donovan 8 (Knott, Mismash), 15:42.

Penalties-Blujus, Milwaukee (interference), 2:20; Poturalski, Chicago (holding), 6:17; Healey, Milwaukee (roughing), 6:17; Keane, Chicago (slashing), 7:17; Olivier, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 10:32; Keane, Chicago (roughing), 18:43; Huntington, Milwaukee (roughing), 18:43.

Third Period-4, Milwaukee, McLain 15 (Blujus), 2:12; 5, Milwaukee, Huntington 10 (Smith, Blujus), 16:36 en.

Penalties-Olivier, Milwaukee (roughing double-minor, 10-minute misconduct), 6:42; McLain, Milwaukee (10-minute misconduct), 6:42; Smallman, Chicago (10-minute misconduct), 6:42; Marino, Chicago (roughing), 12:34; Marino, Chicago (fighting), 17:34; LaBate, Milwaukee (fighting), 17:34; Healey, Milwaukee (elbowing), 19:32; McLain, Milwaukee (roughing), 19:46; Smallman, Chicago (roughing), 19:46; Drury, Chicago (roughing), 19:50; Huntington, Milwaukee (roughing), 19:50.

Shots on goal-Chicago 13-11-7-31; Milwaukee 5-9-11-25. Power plays-Chicago 0-7; Milwaukee 0-4. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (21-24); Milwaukee, Ingram (30-31). Referees-Jackson Kozari and Reid Anderson. Linesmen-Jonathan Sladek and Thomas Lyle.

