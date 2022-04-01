Wolves Suffer Rare Loss
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - Chicago Wolves rookie forward Jamieson Rees scored early, but the Milwaukee Admirals rallied for a 4-1 victory Friday night at Panther Arena.
Josh Leivo and Josh Drury assisted on Rees' goal for the Wolves (40-12-5-5), who lost in regulation for just the second time in the last 18 games. Chicago's winning streak ended at four games and the magic number to clinch the Central Division title stayed at 14.
The Wolves needed just 1:35 to get on the board. Drury led a 3-on-1 rush and fed Josh Leivo headed toward the right post. Leivo ran out of room and chipped a shot off the end wall, but he collected his own rebound, found Rees wide-open at the crease and set him up for his third goal in the last four games.
Milwaukee (33-24-4-4) answered with two goals in a 1:16 stretch of the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Former Wolves center Cody Glass knotted the game 1-1 at 14:26 when he accepted a pass from ex-Wolves forward Cole Smith in the right faceoff circle and zipped it home. Defenseman Matt Donovan gave Milwaukee the lead with his goal at 15:42.
Admirals center Mitch McLain pushed Milwaukee's advantage to 3-1 with a goal 2:12 into the third period.
The Wolves removed goaltender Alex Lyon with 3:40 remaining in an effort to narrow the gap, but the Admirals took advantage quickly as Jimmy Huntington scored an empty-net goal with 3:24 to go.
Lyon (16-7-3) stopped 21 of 24 shots while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram (27-14-6) picked up the win with 30 saves.
The Wolves play five home games in a nine-day span starting 7 p.m. Saturday against Milwaukee on Salute to Military Families Night. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
ADMIRALS 4, WOLVES 1
Chicago 1 0 0 -- 1
Milwaukee 0 2 2 -- 4
First Period-1, Chicago, Rees 6 (Leivo, Drury), 1:35.
Penalties-Bigras, Chicago (holding), 4:26; Novak, Milwaukee (high-sticking), 16:38; Smallman, Chicago (slashing), 19:36; Glass, Milwaukee (tripping), 19:55.
Second Period-2, Milwaukee, Glass 11 (Smith, Huntington), 14:26; 3, Milwaukee, Donovan 8 (Knott, Mismash), 15:42.
Penalties-Blujus, Milwaukee (interference), 2:20; Poturalski, Chicago (holding), 6:17; Healey, Milwaukee (roughing), 6:17; Keane, Chicago (slashing), 7:17; Olivier, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 10:32; Keane, Chicago (roughing), 18:43; Huntington, Milwaukee (roughing), 18:43.
Third Period-4, Milwaukee, McLain 15 (Blujus), 2:12; 5, Milwaukee, Huntington 10 (Smith, Blujus), 16:36 en.
Penalties-Olivier, Milwaukee (roughing double-minor, 10-minute misconduct), 6:42; McLain, Milwaukee (10-minute misconduct), 6:42; Smallman, Chicago (10-minute misconduct), 6:42; Marino, Chicago (roughing), 12:34; Marino, Chicago (fighting), 17:34; LaBate, Milwaukee (fighting), 17:34; Healey, Milwaukee (elbowing), 19:32; McLain, Milwaukee (roughing), 19:46; Smallman, Chicago (roughing), 19:46; Drury, Chicago (roughing), 19:50; Huntington, Milwaukee (roughing), 19:50.
Shots on goal-Chicago 13-11-7-31; Milwaukee 5-9-11-25. Power plays-Chicago 0-7; Milwaukee 0-4. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (21-24); Milwaukee, Ingram (30-31). Referees-Jackson Kozari and Reid Anderson. Linesmen-Jonathan Sladek and Thomas Lyle.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022
- Admirals Roar Back to Take Down Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Suffer Rare Loss - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Allentown, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Drop Pivotal Contest against Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Peterka's Hat Trick Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Hold on for 5-4 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open April with 4-1 Loss to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Score Five Unanswered Goals to Beat Hershey 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds' Lindgren Delivers Legendary 1-0 Shutout Win in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Karow Marks Debut with Two Points in Stars Win - Texas Stars
- Checkers Battle Back, Drop Hershey 5-3 Friday Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Overtime, 1-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Hang on to Beat Crunch, Win 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday at 6:05 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Charlotte Checkers
- Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March - Rochester Americans
- Ruotsalainen, Kochetkov, Daccord Named AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #56: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Playoff Information - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.