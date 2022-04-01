Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Former Syracuse Crunch defenseman J.P. Cote and forward Eric Neilson will return to Syracuse to headline the Crunch Classic presented by McKie Sports on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The returning players will also appear at the Crunch game against the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

The Crunch Classic is an annual charity game that will raise money for Walk to End Alzheimer's. The game gives participants the opportunity to play in the Upstate Medical University Arena with former members of the Crunch organization. The Crunch Classic has previously featured players, coaches and support staff.

Prior to the April 16 game against the Marlies, Cote and Neilson will participate in a ceremonial puck drop.

Roster spots for the Crunch Classic are still available for $300 per player. In addition to the roster spot, the registration fee will include a jersey, nameplate, postgame meal and 15 tickets to the April 16 Crunch game

Admission to the Crunch Classic is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or call the team at 315-473-4444.

