Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 1, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Connor Ford to a professional tryout agreement. The rookie forward has also signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.
Ford, 24, joins the Silver Knights after completing his fifth NCAA season. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native played the 2021-22 season as a graduate student at the University of North Dakota after spending his first four college seasons at Bowling Green State University.
The 6-foot forward posted four goals and 28 points in 37 games this season at North Dakota while serving as an assistant captain. Ford served as captain at Bowling Green in 2020-21, and as an assistant captain in 2019-20. He was named to the WCHA First All-Star Team in 2021 and the Third All-Star Team in 2020.
In 185 career NCAA games, Ford collected 57 goals and 142 points, as well as a plus-22 rating. He tied for the WCHA lead with 16 goals in 2020-21, and he became the 75th player in Bowling Green program history to record 100 points.
Ford will wear jersey number 25 with the Silver Knights.
Connor Ford, Forward
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Height: 6-0
Weight: 187 lbs.
Age: 24
Notes:
Signed professional tryout agreement with Henderson on April 1
Posted four goals and 28 points in 37 games with University of North Dakota
Was the first first-year player at North Dakota to wear a letter since 1961
Totaled 57 goals and 142 points in 185 career NCAA games with Bowling Green and North Dakota
WCHA First Team All-Star in 2021 and Third Team All-Star in 2020
Tied for first in WCHA goal scoring in 2020-21
75th player in Bowling Green program history to reach 100 points
Teammate of Brandon Kruse for four seasons at Bowling Green
