Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After a stellar month of March, Joey Daccord has been named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month.
Daccord played seven games during the month of March, going 6-1-0-0 with a 1.55 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage.
Five of the contests saw the netminder make over 30 saves, including a career-best 44 stops in a win over Springfield on March 11. Daccord also came up big in two shootout games against Providence on March 25 and 27, stopping eight of the Bruins' 10 attempts and picking up both victories for Charlotte.
So far this season Daccord is 15-10-2 for Charlotte while sitting tied for second in the AHL in save percentage (.926) and sixth in goals-against average (2.33).
This marks the fourth time in franchise history that a Checkers netminder has been named Goaltender of the Month, with Daccord joining Alex Nedeljkovic (Jan. 2019 & March 2019) and Tom McCollum (March 2017) as recipients of the honor. This is also the second time this season that a Checkers player has earned a monthly award from the league, as Cole Schwindt was named Rookie of the Month for December.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022
- IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Charlotte Checkers
- Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March - Rochester Americans
- Ruotsalainen, Kochetkov, Daccord Named AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #56: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Playoff Information - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March
- Playoff Information
- Checkers Bounce Back, Beat Down Monsters 6-3
- Checkers Shut out in Cleveland
- Kraken Recall Victor Rask