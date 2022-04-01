IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson

Tucson, AZ- The IceHogs have arrived in the west and begin the first of four road-games in the next five days. They'll face the Tucson Roadrunners in the first of four matchups the season. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Central Time at Tucson Arena.

McLaughlin Was Missed

IceHogs assistant captain and forward Dylan McLaughlin missed 11 games between Feb. 25-March 23 due to concussion protocol. Since his return to the lineup on Friday, March 25 against Iowa, McLaughlin is riding a three-game point streak. He has three goals and three assists in three games since returning, including his first multi-goal game of the season on March 29 vs. Milwaukee.

Reichel Inching Even Closer

IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel enters tonight with 14 points in his last 13 games. Reichel, who notched an assist in Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, comes into tonight with 47 points. He is trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) by just four points for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark. With Reichel's team-high 20 goals, he is also trailing forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Mitchell on Verge of Milestone

IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell is expected to play in his 500th career American Hockey League hockey game this weekend. Mitchell, who comes into tonight with 498 AHL games under his belt spent 2009-2018 with the Hershey Bears and played two games with the Laval Rocket before joining the IceHogs in 2019.

Hello New Friend

The IceHogs and Roadrunners clash for the first time this season. Tonight is the first time Rockford has played an opponent out of the Pacific Division since playing the Henderson Silver Knights Dec. 10-11 at BMO Harris Bank Center. The Roadrunners come into tonight's matchup with a 20-30-4-1 record, while the IceHogs enter at 28-24-4-1.

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

The IceHogs continue the trip out west with another matchup against the Roadrunners, Saturday, April 2 at 9:00 p.m. They will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the Henderson Silver Knights Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, April 9, when they take the ice as the Wagon Wheel Cardinals. April 9 will also be the 21st annual jersey auction night, which will support the Rockford community first responders and the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 28-24-4-1 (4th, Central Division)

Tucson: 20-30-4-1 (8th, Pacific Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule

Fri, April 1 @ Tucson:

Sat, April 2 @ Tucson:

Sat, April 9 vs Tucson:

Sun, April 10 vs Tucson:

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Roadrunners, All-Time

2-1-1-0

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Tucson: Jay Varady (3rd season as Roadrunners Head Coach)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Tucson: Arizona Coyotes

