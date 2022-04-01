IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - As the IceHogs head into the final month of the regular season and the playoff push continues, fans and their dogs can enjoy a game together! Join the IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday, April 10 for Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental! While Rockford takes on the Tucson Roadrunners at 4:00 p.m., fans can bring their furry friend along with them!

Tickets: Pets will get in free of admission with the purchase of one adult ticket. Special seating is reserved for fans and their pets. Fans wishing to bring a pet can visit fevo.me/puckspaws22. All other fans planning to attend without a pet can purchase tickets at icehogs.com.

Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental Center.

Pet Gift Bags: Fans may also purchase an exclusive IceHogs gift bag for their pet at Oink Outfitters. The bags include a "Pucks and Paws" puck, as well as an IceHogs branded pet bowl, bandana, tennis ball and magnet.

Pucks and Paws + Paw Patrol Live!: The IceHogs are also teaming up with the Coronado Performing Arts Center and Paw Patrol Live! for the Pucks and Paws game. At Sunday's game there will be Paw Patrol trivia and Paw Patrol plush toys tossed out during the game. By participating in the in-game contests, fans will have the chances to win tickets to see Paw Patrol Live! at the Coronado on Tuesday, April 19.

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary: The IceHogs will also be accepting item donations for Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. If fans bring items to Sunday's game they will receive a free ticket to the Wednesday, April 20 game as the IceHogs host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. The items most needed can be found by going to noahsarkanimals.org and clicking the "donation" tab. Donations can be made at any entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center. If fans are unable to bring donations to the game, donations can also be accepted through Amazon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.