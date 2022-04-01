Karow Marks Debut with Two Points in Stars Win
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, moved solely into the fifth and final Central Division playoff position with 12 games to play after a 2-1 win Friday against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Rookie defenseman Michael Karow notched two points in his professional debut, including the game-winning goal for Texas.
Neither team managed to muster up a goal in the opening period, as Grand Rapids held a slight 8-5 edge in shots on goal. Adam Scheel was the busier of the two goaltenders, stopping all eight Griffins shots he faced.
Nick Caamano opened the scoring for the Stars with 6:53 left in the middle frame as he centered a pass from the side of the Griffins net that banked off of Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom and into the net. Texas outshot Grand Rapids 9-5 in the frame and led 1-0 after 40 minutes.
The Griffins tied the game at 1-1, when Riley Barber skated into the slot uncontested and ripped a shot past Scheel just 4:56 into the third period. Then Karow, who assisted on Caamano's earlier goal, put Texas back in front for good when he scored his first professional goal on a point shot that made it through a screen. Scheel stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his tenth win of the season.
The Stars and Griffins face-off one last time Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, before Texas travels to Chicago for a 3:00 p.m. matinee Sunday against the Wolves at Allstate Arena.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Michael Karow (TEX)
Riley Barber (GR)
Nick Caamano (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
