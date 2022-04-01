Playoff Information

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are right around the corner! The Checkers are in a great position to qualify for the playoffs that will likely start in the beginning of May.

The Checkers can host a maximum of 17 home games if home ice advantage is secured throughout the playoffs. More information on the AHL's playoff format and each team's chances of qualifying can be found here.

It's not too early to secure your seats! Pricing and Pay as we Play packages are listed below.

PAY AS WE PLAY PAYMENT OPTION

Pay nothing up front and receive tickets for all possible home games throughout the playoffs. This option requires you to provide your credit card number and authorization to charge the card following each round of the playoffs. Please note by selecting this option you are committing to purchase up to 17 possible home playoff games.

Three ways to order tickets:

Online order form

In person at the Ticket Information Table during any Checkers home game

By phone at (704) 342-4423

