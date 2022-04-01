Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 1, that the team has signed forward Joseph Abate to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.
Abate, 23, has played in 85 career games with University of Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 12 goals and adding 20 assists for 32 points. A native of Bloomingdale, Illinois, Abate joined the Mavericks after skating in the United States Hockey League with the Youngstown Phantoms, Omaha Lancers, and Bloomington Thunder. He appeared in 105 career USHL games, scoring 16 goals and adding 31 assists for 47 points.
The 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team along with the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2019-20 and has also been recognized as a Distinguished Scholar Athlete.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022
- Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday at 6:05 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Charlotte Checkers
- Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March - Rochester Americans
- Ruotsalainen, Kochetkov, Daccord Named AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #56: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Playoff Information - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season
- Providence Bruins Sign Josiah Didier to One-Year AHL Contract Extension Through 2022-23 Seaosn
- Providence Bruins Trade Brady Lyle to Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Future Considerations
- Providence Bruins Record Season-High 47 Shots on Goal, Fall to Utica Comets, 4-1
- Berglund Scores Late, Bruins Beat Rival Thunderbirds, 3-2