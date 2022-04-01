Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 1, that the team has signed forward Joseph Abate to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Abate, 23, has played in 85 career games with University of Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 12 goals and adding 20 assists for 32 points. A native of Bloomingdale, Illinois, Abate joined the Mavericks after skating in the United States Hockey League with the Youngstown Phantoms, Omaha Lancers, and Bloomington Thunder. He appeared in 105 career USHL games, scoring 16 goals and adding 31 assists for 47 points.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team along with the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2019-20 and has also been recognized as a Distinguished Scholar Athlete.

