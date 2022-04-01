Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: abbotsford.canucks.com

MATCHUP INFO

- The Abbotsford Canucks will continue their six-game home-stand with a pair of games against the Laval Rocket on April 2nd and 3rd.

- Saturdays game will be the third meeting this season between the two teams.

- Previous meetings: March 4th (4-2 road W), March 5th (3-0 road L)

- This pair of back-to-back games will be the final time the Canucks and Rocket will meet this regular season.

- The Canucks lost their last game 4-3 in Overtime on Wednesday night to Toronto in Abbotsford.

- Laval won their last game 4-2 on Wednesday night to Manitoba in Winnipeg.

- Abbotsford are 5th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 30-21-5-1 (66 points).

- The Rocket are 2nd in the North Division, with a record of 31-21-3-2 (67 points).

QUICK NUMBERS

- Sheldon Dries is tied for the league lead for goals scored with 35. That number has Dries tied with Chicago's Stefan Noeson and Martin Frk from Ontario. Dries has scored registered four points (three goals and one assist) in his last two games.

- Laval netminder Kevin Poulin is amongst the league's best in terms of save percentage. Through 21 games played, Poulin has a percentage of .926%, tied for second in the AHL.

- Sheldon Rempal has been on a tear of late as well, picking up 23 points in his last 16 games (10 goals and 13 assists).

- John Stevens has picked up four points in his last four games, including goals in back-to-back games against the Marlies. It's the first time in Stevens' six year AHL career that he has found the back of the net in consecutive games.

- Abbotsford has excelled in the special teams department this season, and rank amongst the league's top six in numerous categories, including: Powerplay Opportunities, Powerplay Goals for and Powerplay Percentage

- On the other hand, Laval has struggled with the extra man, ranking amongst the AHL's bottom six in those same categories. (Powerplay Opportunities, Powerplay Goals for and Powerplay Percentage)

LAST GAME - MAR. 5/22 : ABB 0 vs LAV 3

On the second game of a back-to-back against Laval, the Canucks were held scoreless thanks to a 15 save performance from Kevin Poulin. It was the only game that Abbotsford lost on a four game Eastern Canada roads trip, beating the Marlies twice and Rocket the night before. Michael DiPietro registered 26 saves, but the Canucks couldn't pull off the perfect sweep ... CLICK HERE CLICK HEREto read more.

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Matt Alfaro signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 28

- Will Lockwood recalled from loan from Vancouver, Mar. 26

- Adam Brubacher loaned to Fort Wayne (ECHL), Mar. 24

- Sheldon Rempal returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Noah Juulsen returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Vasily Podkolzin loaned from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Brannon McManus signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 18

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar 20 vs. Ontario

- Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar 19 vs. Bakersfield

- Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba

- Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

- Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

- John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.