Checkers Battle Back, Drop Hershey 5-3 Friday Night

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears saw a 3-0 lead evaporate as the Charlotte Checkers secured a 5-3 victory on Friday night at the Bojangles' Coliseum. The loss was Hershey's 6th straight on the road, and the defeat dropped the Bears record to 30-25-5-4.

It took Hershey just 1:57 to open the scoring on Friday night. Forward Kody Clark connected for his first goal since Feb. 4, striking for his 7th goal of the season from the slot. After teammate Tobias Geisser's shot was blocked, Clark found a loose puck between the circles and snapped a shot past Charlotte goaltender Joey Daccord to make it 1-0 Hershey. Geisser and Beck Malenstyn assisted.

Hershey outshot the Checkers 10-4 in the opening period, and Mason Morell struck before the frame ended. The forward redirected a Bobby Nardella shot past Daccord's glove at 17:43 for his 9th goal of the season. Nardella and Shane Gersich assisted on the goal that gave Hershey a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes of action.

Hershey added to its lead to make it 3-0 at 3:46 of the second period. Defender Cody Franson scored his 8th goal of the season, firing a shot from the left point that beat Daccord low. Garrett Pilon and Mike Vecchione assisted, and the goal chased Daccord from the game. The Charlotte goaltender was lifted in favor of Christopher Gibson after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

Charlotte cut Hershey's lead to just a goal before the period ended. Alexander True scored at 8:13, and Checkers captain Zac Dalpe struck on a screen shot at 18:15 to make it 3-2 Hershey heading into the third period.

The Checkers tied the game at 6:13 of the third period on defender Cale Fleury's 7th goal of the season. With the puck loose off a faceoff tie-up, Fleury raced in alone on Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale and chipped a backhand over the netminder's right pad to make it 3-3.

Charlotte was awarded a late power play, and Scott Wilson scored the winner at 15:14. Fleury threw the puck to the net from the point, and Wilson redirected a shot past Fucale to make it 4-3. The goal was Wilson's 22nd of the season.

Hershey pressed late, but Dalpe scored his second goal of the game into the empty net at 19:52 to seal the win for Charlotte.

Hershey was outshot by the Checkers 29-27 in the loss. Charlotte was 1-for-5 on the power play while Hershey was 0-for-3.

The Bears return to action tomorrow night in Charlotte, finishing the season series with the Checkers at 6 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.