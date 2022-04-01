Comets Hang on to Beat Crunch, Win 5-3
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - It was the penultimate battle of the I-90 rivals, the Utica Comets and the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night inside the Adirondack Bank Center. With the Comets winning nine of the previous twelve games, tonight in Utica, the Comets won their 10 against the Crunch skating away with a 5-3 victory.
In the first period, the Comets only had three shots on net but one of those was a perfect shot by Frederik Gauthier. Gauthier's tally, a shorthanded breakaway goal at 16:24, was assisted by A.J. Greer and Nikita Okhotiuk. The Comets' netminder Akira Schmid stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first twenty minutes.
In the second period, the Comets extended their lead to two thanks to a power play goal by Ryan Schmelzer at 17:53. Fabian Zetterlund retrieved the puck from a battle on the wall and sent a pass to Schmelzer who was all by himself in front of the Crunch net and wasted no time burying it. A.J. Greer picked up his second point of the night on the secondary assist.
Just nineteen seconds into the third frame, the Comets scored on the man advantage to take a 3-0 lead. Chase DeLeo stole the puck from the Crunch goaltender, who was attempting to play the puck behind his net, and sent it into the empty frame for his fifteenth goal of the year. Halfway through the period, the Crunch pulled their goalie to gain an extra attacker on the power play. Shortly after coming out of the penalty box, Aarne Talvitie scored on an empty Syracuse net to make it a 4-0 lead. In the final five minutes of the game, the Crunch gained some momentum. At 15:56, Gabriel Fortier scored to make it 4-1. Less than two minutes later, Syracuse cut the Comets' lead to two when Simon Ryfors scored off an assist from Sean Day. At 17:51, it became a 4-3 game thanks to a goal by Crunch forward Alex Barre-Boulet. A minute later, the Comets scored an empty net goal to make it 5-3. It was forward Tyce Thompson who tallied the empty netter in his return to to the Comets lineup for the first time since suffering an injury in November. Thompson's goal was assisted by DeLeo and Greer. Despite the late game surge by Syracuse, the Comets held on to win.
The Comets take to the road against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow night at 7:05 PM. They return home to celebrate Marty Brodeur Bobblehead night on Wednesday April 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022
- Admirals Roar Back to Take Down Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Suffer Rare Loss - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in Allentown, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Drop Pivotal Contest against Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Peterka's Hat Trick Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Hold on for 5-4 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Open April with 4-1 Loss to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Score Five Unanswered Goals to Beat Hershey 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds' Lindgren Delivers Legendary 1-0 Shutout Win in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Karow Marks Debut with Two Points in Stars Win - Texas Stars
- Checkers Battle Back, Drop Hershey 5-3 Friday Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Overtime, 1-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Hang on to Beat Crunch, Win 5-3 - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Sign Joseph Abate to One-Year AHL Contract for 2022-23 Season - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday at 6:05 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Charlotte Checkers
- Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March - Rochester Americans
- Ruotsalainen, Kochetkov, Daccord Named AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #56: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Playoff Information - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.