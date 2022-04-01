Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies continue their Western Canada road trip on Friday for the first of two games in Manitoba against the Moose this weekend. The two teams met at the beginning of the season back in Toronto, where the teams split the series winning one game each.
The Moose currently sit second in the Central Division, and fifth in the Western Conference. The Marlies sit third in a close North Division, and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Moose have lost four of their last five, including a 4-2 loss to Laval in their most recent game on Wednesday. The Marlies have won four of their last five, including two straight against Abbotsford earlier this week.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Joseph Duszak and Alex Steeves. Duszak is currently second among AHL defencemen in points with 46, while Steeves has 40 points so far this season, and is four goals away from setting a new Marlies franchise record for goals by a rookie. On the Manitoba side, Mikey Eyssimont leads the team with 33 points.
Puck drops at 8:00pm EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
