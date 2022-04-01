T-Birds' Lindgren Delivers Legendary 1-0 Shutout Win in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (35-20-5-2) rode a masterful night from Charlie Lindgren to a 1-0 overtime victory over the Providence Bruins (30-17-4-6) on Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. It was Springfield's first shutout win of the season.

It became clear in the early going that this night was going to be a goaltenders' duel between two of the best in the Atlantic Division, as Troy Grosenick and Lindgren matched each other save-for-save in the opening frame.

Springfield put itself behind the 8-ball when they gave Providence a two-man advantage for a half-minute near the midpoint of period one, but the T-Birds kill stiffened, with Lindgren denying each of Providence's 15 first-period shots. At the other end, Grosenick was equally strong against a pair of Springfield power plays. The T-Birds had 11 shots in the first 20 minutes, but like their rivals, they could not dent the scoresheet.

In the second, the Bruins had almost a full two minutes of 5-on-3 time to work with, but Lindgren came up with every answer for a second straight frame. Late in the period, Providence appeared to have a sure-fire goal, with Matt Filipe left all alone to Lindgren's right with a seemingly open net. Somehow, with a desperation lunge, Lindgren snagged it in the right-hand glove to stonewall the Bruins winger.

The power-play extravaganza continued into the final period. By night's end, the two clubs had combined for 13 man-advantage opportunities, but as was the case all evening, Lindgren and Grosenick refused to blink. At the end of 60 minutes of play, Lindgren had made 38 saves while Grosenick had turned away 31.

Providence had more chances to end the game in the extra period, but even with close-in chances, Lindgren and the Thunderbirds defense did everything in their power to keep the Bruins from finding the back of the net.

At long last, Klim Kostin gave Lindgren the only goal of the night, finishing off a chance from the right-wing circle at 2:50 of the overtime for his second goal with the Thunderbirds and the seventh overtime game-winner of the season for Springfield. Dakota Joshua picked up the lone helper on the game's only tally, which came some 62:50 into game action.

