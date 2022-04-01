Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been selected as the American Hockey League's Rookie of the Month for March.

The 22-year-old Penza, Russia, native started eight games and delivered a 7-0-1 record with a 1.74 goals-against average (14 goals allowed in 483 minutes, 43 seconds) and a .937 save percentage (209 saves on 223 shots) in March.

Kochetkov's sterling play during his first full month in North America helped the Wolves produce a 10-1-1-1 record in March and clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth with a month remaining in the regular season. Chicago owns a 16-point lead over the Manitoba Moose in the chase for a fifth Central Division title in the last six years.

Kochetkov becomes the third Wolves player this season to receive a monthly award from the AHL. Captain Andrew Poturalski was named Player of the Month in October and forward Josh Leivo followed suit in December.

In addition to recognizing Kochetkov today, the AHL also honored Rochester Americans forward Arttu Ruotslainen as the Player of the Month and Charlotte Checkers goaltender Joey Daccord as the Goaltender of the Month.

The Wolves play three games in three days this weekend - starting with today's 7 p.m. visit to Milwaukee. Then Chicago returns to Allstate Arena to host Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday on Salute to Military Families Night, presented by Kia, and Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday for Papa Johns Family Sunday. For ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.