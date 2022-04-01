Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers have announced the following transactions:

Adam Karashik (D) has signed an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season and a PTO for the remainder of the 2021-22 season

Felix Sandstrom (G) has been returned on loan to the Phantoms

Max Willman (F) has been returned on loan to the Phantoms

Karashik, 24, was captain at Notre Dame as a fifth-year senior in the 2021-22 season following four years at the University of Connecticut. He is the third collegiate player this week to join the Phantoms on a PTO joining Will Riedell (D) of Ohio State and Darion Hanson (G) of UConn. Karashik score one goal with 15 assists in 40 games for the Irish helping lead the team to the NCAA tournament and an appearance in the regional final.

Karashik played in 159 games in his NCAA career scoring 6-34-40. The Ridgefield, CT native with a righty shot was second in Hockey East with 53 blocked shots in 2019-20. The 6'0" blueliner also won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel in the USHL in 2017.

Sandstrom, 25, had been recalled to the Flyers on Tuesday under emergency conditions. He has gone 12-16-3, 3.11, .896 in 34 games with the Phantoms this season. Sandstrom made his NHL debut on December 29, 2021 with 43 saves on 46 shots for the Flyers at the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The Flyers' third-round selection in 2015 has played in 47 career games with the Phantoms going 18-17-6, 2.98, .902. He also played with the Reading Royals of the ECHL for 25 games in 2019-20 going 13-11-1, 3.27, .885.

Willman, 26, has nine goals and four assists for 13 points in his 18 games with the Phantoms this season while also playing in 41 games with Philadelphia scoring four goals with two assists. The Brown University and Boston University product out of Barnstable, Mass. scored his first NHL goal on December 10 for the Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights. Willman has played in 72 career games with the Phantoms scoring 21 goals with 17 assists for 38 points.

The free-agent signee with the Reading Royals rapidly ascended up the ranks to an AHL Tryout Contract in 2019-20 and then to an AHL contract with the Phantoms. On March 21, 2021 he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers and that translated into an opporunity on the Opening Night roster with Philadelphia where he made his NHL debut.

"Los Fantasmas" return to PPL Center on Hockey Fiesta weekend taking on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a rivalry clash on Friday followed by a Saturday tilt against the Utica Comets.

