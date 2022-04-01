Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes will host Autism Acceptance Night presented by Pizza Hut Saturday as part of Autism Acceptance Month which runs from April 1-30. Tucson hosts Rockford at 7 p.m. Saturday after the home stand opens Friday with El Lazo de Tucson.
The team has created a special landing page for the evening at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Autism that features a "Know Before You Go" video. The first 1,000 fans will receive Pop Pads entering the arena courtesy of Pizza Hut. In addition, the team will have a Sensory Room, earplugs will be available and the team's Mascot Dusty will be leaving his drum and cowbell at home to tone things down a notch. Fans can also visit Dusty in Section 114 on Saturday night. Fans are also encouraged to leave their cowbells at home on this night.
The team's sensory room will allow anyone who gets overwhelmed a chance to step away as needed. The sensory room will have the game playing with no volume and instructions for how to access audio via your phone. Earplugs can be collected at the Roadrunners Give Back Table outside Section 216.
Family Packs are available that include: Four Tickets and $20 in Concessions Vouchers at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Family.
