Griffins Drop Pivotal Contest against Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Texas Stars defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 courtesy of Michael Karow's first professional goal during his debut on Friday at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids dropped to 3-3-1-0 against Texas this season with one meeting remaining.

Riley Barber extended his point streak to five games (4-2-6) after notching the Griffins' lone goal. Netminder Victor Brattstrom appeared in his career-high fifth straight contest. Trenton Bliss made his pro debut, becoming the seventh Michigan Tech Husky to play for the Griffins.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars notched the game's first tally at 13:07 in the second. Nick Caamano skated toward the net along the right wing and centered the puck into the crease. The disc deflected off Brattstrom's stick and went behind the goaltender.

Grand Rapids tied the contest at one with 15:04 remaining in the final stanza. Barber maneuvered around the defense into the slot and ripped a wrister over the glove of Adam Scheel. Barber has now lit the lamp in four of his last five outings.

At 7:38, Texas took a 2-1 lead when Karow from the blue line fired the puck through traffic and over the glove of the goaltender.

The Griffins pulled Brattstrom for an extra skater with 1:42 remaining but to no avail, as the Stars came away with a pivotal 2-1 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids has notched one win in the last seven games (1-5-1-0).

*The Griffins saw their season-high four-game streak of scoring on a power play come to an end.

*Hayden Verbeek skated in his first game with the Griffins since Feb. 23, due to rehabbing an injury.

Texas 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bliss Gr (delay of game), 6:48; Caamano Tex (holding the stick), 17:07.

2nd Period-1, Texas, Caamano 8 (Karow), 13:07. Penalties-McIsaac Gr (holding), 10:45; Karow Tex (holding), 19:48.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Barber 14 (Elson, Sebrango), 4:56. 3, Texas, Karow 1 (Louis, McKenzie), 7:38. Penalties-Kawaguchi Tex (delay of game), 9:46; served by Sebrango Gr (bench minor - too many men), 13:03.

Shots on Goal-Texas 5-9-11-25. Grand Rapids 8-5-12-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Scheel 10-7-6 (25 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 6-11-3 (25 shots-23 saves).

A-6,775

Three Stars

1. TEX Karow (game-winning goal, assist); 2. GR Barber (goal); 3. TEX Caamano (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-28-6-2 (62 pts.) / Sat., April 2 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 25-24-6-5 (61 pts.) / Sat., April 2 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

