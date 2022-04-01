Providence Bruins Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds in Overtime, 1-0

April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Troy Grosenick recorded 34 saves and Providence finished with a 41-35 shot advantage, but the P-Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds in overtime, 1-0, on Friday night. Providence recorded an impressive seven-for-seven mark on the penalty kill, but went zero-for-six on the power play. Sixteen of 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal for the P-Bruins.

STATS

- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and was impressive once again, making 34 saves on 35 shots against. Over his past four games, Grosenick has stopped 149 of the 155 shots he's faced.

- Cameron Hughes led the way for Providence with seven shots on goal, while Kodie Curran ranked second with five.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, April 3 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 62 77 (.621)

PROVIDENCE 58 70 (.603)

CHARLOTTE 63 76 (.603)

HERSHEY 64 69 (.539)

HARTFORD 61 65 (.533)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 63 66 (.524)

BRIDGEPORT 62 64 (.516)

LEHIGH VALLEY 60 55 (.458)

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

SPRINGFIELD 0 0 0 1 1

PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.