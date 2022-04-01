Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday
April 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a community Food Drive at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 10-day event will take place beginning on Monday, April 4 and will continue through Wednesday, April 13 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket, a game presented by Foodlink.
"Foodlink and the Amerks have been strong community partners for years," said Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco. "We want to thank them for collecting food and raising awareness about food insecurity in the Rochester region, and for welcoming our dedicated staff and volunteers to the game on April 13!"
Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 44th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.
Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on Amerks gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.
Fans that donate unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins will receive a complimentary voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, April 13 against Laval. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.
Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2022
- IceHogs to Host Pucks and Paws Night on Sunday, April 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Visit Moose for Two Straight - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners Host Autism Acceptance Night Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Joey Daccord Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Charlotte Checkers
- Kochetkov Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March - Rochester Americans
- Ruotsalainen, Kochetkov, Daccord Named AHL Award Winners for March - AHL
- Connor Ford Signed to Professional Tryout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Laval Rocket vs Abbotsford Canucks Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sandstrom, Willman Return. Karashik Signs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set with Visit from Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Face Roadrunners for First Time this Season Tonight in Tucson - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Crunch Classic Presented by McKie Sports April 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #56: Rockford at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Playoff Information - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday
- Amerks Forward Arttu Ruotsalainen Named AHL Player of the Month for March
- Quinn, Mersch Lead Amerks to Come-From-Behind Win over Utica
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, March 30 vs. Utica
- Amerks Acquire Defenseman Mark Alt from San Jose