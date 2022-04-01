Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a community Food Drive at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 10-day event will take place beginning on Monday, April 4 and will continue through Wednesday, April 13 when the Amerks host the Laval Rocket, a game presented by Foodlink.

"Foodlink and the Amerks have been strong community partners for years," said Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco. "We want to thank them for collecting food and raising awareness about food insecurity in the Rochester region, and for welcoming our dedicated staff and volunteers to the game on April 13!"

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 44th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on Amerks gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins will receive a complimentary voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, April 13 against Laval. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

