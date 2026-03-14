From Teammates to Rivals, Müller vs. James Rodríguez
Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez could reunite this weekend.
Don't miss @WhitecapsFC vs. @MNUnitedFC on Sunday at 4:30pm ET on Apple TV.
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