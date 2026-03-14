From Teammates to Rivals, Müller vs. James Rodríguez

Published on March 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC YouTube Video







Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez could reunite this weekend.

Don't miss @WhitecapsFC vs. @MNUnitedFC on Sunday at 4:30pm ET on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2026

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